ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Declares Dividend of $0.38 (NYSEARCA:MLPB)

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3842 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Trading Up 0.8 %
MLPB stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. 6,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,046. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $25.09.
