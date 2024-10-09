ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Declares Dividend of $0.38 (NYSEARCA:MLPB)

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3842 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Trading Up 0.8 %

MLPB stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. 6,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,046. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $25.09.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Company Profile

The ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (MLPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 North American energy infrastructure master limited partnerships. MLPB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

