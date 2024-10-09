ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (BDCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4499 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.45.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Down 0.3 %

BDCZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. 8,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $20.28.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Company Profile

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

