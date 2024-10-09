ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Plans Dividend of $0.45

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4499 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.45.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BDCZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. 8,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26.
About ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B
