ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2885 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.23.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Trading Up 0.5 %
CEFD traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN
