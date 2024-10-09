ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4598 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.14.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MVRL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.59. 9,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,761. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

