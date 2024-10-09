ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2024

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0978 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.10.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PFFL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL)

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.