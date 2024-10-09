ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Plans Dividend of $0.10

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0978 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.10.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:PFFL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN
