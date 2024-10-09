ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1327 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN’s previous dividend of $0.09.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Price Performance
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN
