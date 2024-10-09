ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.09.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Price Performance
Shares of SMHB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,080. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Company Profile
