ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (BDCX) to Issue Dividend of $1.24 on October 21st

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.2428 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Stock Down 0.3 %
BDCX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. 222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560. ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $36.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74.
ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Company Profile
