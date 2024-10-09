ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX) to Issue Dividend of $1.24

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.2428 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSEARCA BDCX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74. ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $36.30.

The ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MarketVector BDC Liquid Index ETN (BDCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, compounded quarterly, to a tiered-weighted index of business development companies (BDC) listed and incorporated in the US.

