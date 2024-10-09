Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

