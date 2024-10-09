Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) Stock Price Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.62. Approximately 28,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 655,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44.

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $233.66 million during the quarter. Euronav had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 112.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.