Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $379.18 and last traded at $381.50. 86,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 327,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $407.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.00.

Everest Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.85 and a 200 day moving average of $380.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.66 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $751,457,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $148,569,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $148,092,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,750,000 after purchasing an additional 269,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

