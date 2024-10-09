Everpar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 93.6% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 73,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.