Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 101 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Everpar Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $34,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $161.38 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $114.69 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

