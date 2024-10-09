Everpar Advisors LLC Takes $214,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

NYSE GE opened at $187.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.13. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $190.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $205.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

