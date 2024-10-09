Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Evogene alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on EVGN

Evogene Price Performance

Shares of EVGN opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Evogene has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.94). Evogene had a negative net margin of 210.26% and a negative return on equity of 72.33%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.