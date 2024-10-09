Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.6% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Etfidea LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $121.39. 1,102,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,762,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.58 and its 200 day moving average is $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $478.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.72.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

