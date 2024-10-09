Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $120.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.29.

NYSE:XOM opened at $122.07 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 25,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 58,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 33,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,954,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

