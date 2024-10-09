Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,965.30 and last traded at $1,965.30, with a volume of 38515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,913.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.19, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,796.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,513.56.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total value of $5,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $34,144,751.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

