Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading 4% Higher – Here’s Why

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.23. 2,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
