Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading 4% Higher – Here’s Why

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD)'s share price traded up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.23. 2,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Falcon's Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Dividend Announcement

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

