Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 94500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.00 target price on Faraday Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.
