FCF Advisors LLC Sells 2,495 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Qualys by 53.8% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Qualys by 174.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Qualys by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total transaction of $1,002,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,711,933.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,052.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,720. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $122.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.03. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.32 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

