Fei USD (FEI) Price Reaches $0.97 on Major Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001598 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $211,015.03 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Fei USD alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008329 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00014564 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,676.78 or 1.00020335 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001025 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,067,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,809,278 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,067,538.23270806 with 6,809,278.40350217 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96959187 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $214,454.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.