Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $170.77 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00002215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $170.77 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00042576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

