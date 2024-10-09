Fetch.ai Price Tops $1.33 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.41 billion and $168.37 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00042767 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012872 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000539 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

