Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.42 and last traded at $72.42, with a volume of 4680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.14.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $67.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $117,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

