FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Price Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. 254,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 715,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

FinVolution Group Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $435.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCEP Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 580.1% in the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 213,242 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 245,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

