FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Price Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. 254,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 715,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.
FinVolution Group Trading Down 4.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $435.93 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group Company Profile
FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.
