Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Shares Up 6.1% – Still a Buy?

Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. 238,159 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 115,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$140.94 million and a P/E ratio of 5.07.
About Fiore Gold
Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.
