First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Holdings Raised by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,681,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,669,000 after purchasing an additional 89,837 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,150,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,826,000 after purchasing an additional 116,642 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,860,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 110,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,786.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,786.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $41,815.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,608.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,452 shares of company stock worth $1,790,066. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

NYSE FBP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.12.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $304.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.57%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.