First Digital USD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.30 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and $4.30 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.52 or 0.00254948 BTC.

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 3,200,726,743 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 3,005,093,007.99. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00163033 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 384 active market(s) with $5,175,855,078.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

