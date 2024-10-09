First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 2,245 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGXU. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

NYSEARCA:CGXU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.60. 75,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,148. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

