First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 4,816 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.42. 57,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

