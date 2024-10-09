First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. 30,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,097. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

