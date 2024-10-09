First National Corp MA ADV Buys 1,079 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 137.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 199,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $37.44. 52,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,007. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

