First National Corp MA ADV Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.06% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSO. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,996,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 169,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SSO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.96. The company had a trading volume of 312,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,301. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.95. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $90.47.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

