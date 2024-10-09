First National Corp MA ADV Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,627,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,266,738. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $168.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

