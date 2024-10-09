First National Corp MA ADV Grows Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,726,000 after buying an additional 1,770,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,456,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,385,000.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,838. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $267.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

