First National Corp MA ADV Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.84. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

