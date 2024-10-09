First National Corp MA ADV Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 426.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,996,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,107,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,098.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after buying an additional 1,838,009 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. 147,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,567. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

