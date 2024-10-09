First National Corp MA ADV Has $829,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 88,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 62,426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $109.23. 185,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,636. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.