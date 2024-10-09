First National Corp MA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.13% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNMA. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 159.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA remained flat at $44.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,525. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.55.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

