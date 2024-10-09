First National Corp MA ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,594,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,466 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $193,955,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in Waste Management by 20,402.6% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 868,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,196,000 after buying an additional 863,846 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 85.6% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,561,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,234,000 after buying an additional 720,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.41. The company had a trading volume of 101,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.43. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.95 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.89.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

