First National Corp MA ADV Makes New $11.33 Million Investment in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,000. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF accounts for about 2.5% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBWP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at about $380,000.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance

KBWP traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $114.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,867. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.342 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

