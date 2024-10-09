First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 1,572 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000.

BATS:NUSC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,741 shares. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

