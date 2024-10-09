First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 79,375 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 1,039.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,375 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up 1.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 452,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,721,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 370,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 200.2% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 255,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,480,000 after purchasing an additional 170,254 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6,662.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 176,763 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 129,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.53. The company had a trading volume of 572,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,694. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.76. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $110.04.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

