First National Corp MA ADV Purchases New Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.65% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 60.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 149,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 55,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth $19,866,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TBT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.74. 74,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,239. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

