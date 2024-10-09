First National Corp MA ADV Sells 11,952 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,952 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 25 LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 72,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.17. 1,188,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,641. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

