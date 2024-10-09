First National Corp MA ADV Sells 179 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 709,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,007 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,575,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
IVW traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.12. 110,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,740. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.45.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
