First National Corp MA ADV Sells 179 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 709,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,007 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,575,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IVW traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.12. 110,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,740. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.45.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.