First National Corp MA ADV Sells 44,617 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises about 1.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.00. 25,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,411. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.21. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $176.35.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

